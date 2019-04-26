RCMP officer charged with drawing gun on driver during roadside dispute

A Wood Buffalo RCMP officer is accused of brandishing his gun at a woman after a driving dispute near Barrhead nearly two years ago.

Const. Barnaby Seregelyi was off-duty on Dec. 28, 2017, when he allegedly got into an altercation with another driver, says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

"During the course of the incident, it is alleged that Const. Seregelyi drove his vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, confronted the woman operating the other vehicle, pointed a firearm at her, and confined her roadside," said ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson on Friday.

The woman was not injured in the incident and it's not believed she and Seregelyi knew each other.

ASIRT started investigating the incident two months later, and found there were reasonable grounds to believe the constable had committed an offence.

Seregelyi was charged earlier this week with dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, and pointing a firearm.