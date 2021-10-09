2 dead, 3 in hospital after single-vehicle collision north of Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Two people are dead, while three others are in hospital in Edmonton following a single-vehicle crash north of Wetaskiwin, Alta., Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 814 and Township Road 475, just east of Millet, Alta., a town about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Five people were in the vehicle, police say. Two of the died from the crash. The other three were airlifted by STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton.

The three people in hospital are in serious but stable condition, police say.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Wetaskiwin, AB area. —@STARSambulance

A collision reconstructionist has attended the scene, but the cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP say updates will be provided when possible.