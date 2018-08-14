RCMP recruit landowners in search for missing Cessna north of Edmonton

RCMP are asking rural Alberta landowners north of Edmonton to search their land for an overdue plane.

The federal Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre notified Westlock RCMP Monday afternoon that a small single-engine plane and its pilot were overdue in the area, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Cessna 172 was flying Monday from Jasper to Westlock, said Capt. Dave Bowes, with the JRCC in Victoria.

The aircraft left the Edson area at 5:20 p.m., which was the last known flight position. It was due to land in Westlock at 7 p.m.

The plane didn't arrive at its destination, police said.

No contact has been made with the 40-year-old male pilot, the lone occupant of the aircraft, Cpl. Chris Warren told CBC News.

Bowes said the search effort is being overseen by JRCC Trenton.

A CC-130 Hercules military aircraft has been dispatched from Winnipeg and volunteer crews with the Civil Air Search and Rescue (CASARA) in Edmonton are also involved, Bowes said.

A total of three search and rescue aircraft were flying over the area on Tuesday morning.

"I can tell you it's a very small search area, relative to most of the searches we do," Bowes said.

RCMP are asking landowners in the Evansburg, Mayerthorpe, Barrhead and Westlock areas to check their land.

The privately operated plane is white with black and red stripes, police said.

Anyone who may have observed aircraft in flight is encouraged to contact police.

Westlock is about 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.