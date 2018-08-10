RCMP to provide updates on Jasper National Park collision that claimed 6 lives

Alberta RCMP will provide updates Friday afternoon on the head-on collision in Jasper National Park on Tuesday that claimed six lives.

Police say they will provide a brief update on the collision. They will also read a statement prepared by Tim Dye, the brother of a Louisiana woman who died in the crash.

The media availability will be held at RCMP K-Division headquarters in Edmonton beginning at 3 p.m.

The collision occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 93 near Honeymoon Lake, 52 kilometres south of Jasper.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that a northbound van had collided head-on with a southbound vehicle. Both vehicles caught fire.

All four occupants of the southbound vehicle, a Hyundai Kona, were killed. The victims were three men —​ Anand Singh Panwar, Pavan Kathiat and Ganesh Anala — and one woman, Gelek Wangmo. All were working in Banff restaurants.

The van was carrying five members of an American family touring the Alberta Rockies.

Angela Dye Elkins of Benton, La., and her son-in-law Nick Copeland, who lived in Texas, were killed.

Curtis Elkins and his daughter Sarah Copeland were taken to hospital in serious condition. The fifth passenger, a toddler, was taken to hospital in Jasper where an assessment found he wasn't injured.