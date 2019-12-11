Alberta RCMP seek public's help in identifying human remains

Alberta RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying three people whose remains have been discovered in Alberta over the past 40 years.

RCMP unveiled facial reconstructions of the remains in Edmonton Wednesday.

The reconstructions are based on "our best estimates of what the person looked like, their age at death, ancestry and other physical characteristics," said Staff Sgt. Jason Zazulak.

The first reconstruction is of a female between 16 and 30 years of age, whose remains were found in Hinton in 1985. She may be Indigenous and was likely last seen alive before 1975.

This unidentified woman was likely last seen alive sometime before 1975. Her remains were found in Hinton, Alta., in 1985. (Supplied by RCMP)

The second person was a woman whose remains were found near Carbon in April 1995. She was likely last seen alive between 1980 and 1985.

She may have been between 23 and 40 years of age was just over five feet tall. She has multiple dental fillings, suffered from repetitive fevers and may have had children.

This woman was possibly last seen alive between 1980 and 1985. Her remains were found in a ditch near Carbon, Alta., in April 1995. (Supplied by RCMP)

The third person is a man between 25 and 40 possibly last seen between 2008 and 2013. His remains were found in September 2013 at the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park in Kananaskis Country.

The man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and possibly of Asian ancestry.

The man may have experienced malnutrition or anemia at some point in life, had strong muscle development on the arm and leg bones which may indicate some type of repetitive motion, for example canoeing, RCMP said.

This man was likely last seen alive between 2008 and 2013. His remains were found in September 2013 in Kananaskis Country. (Supplied by RCMP)

The facial reconstructions are the work of Cpl. Jean Nault, with the RCMP Behavioural Science Group.

"It's a good mix", Nault says of his ability to combine his passion for art with police work. "I'm very privileged to try to bring some peace to families."

Each skull has its own challenges depending on its condition when discovered, he said.

"Individual skulls are different," Nault said. "They are individual faces."

All it takes for the three people to be identified is someone to see it, recognize it, and call in, he said.