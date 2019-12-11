Alberta RCMP seek public's help in identifying human remains
Police hope to identify three people whose remains were found in the province
Alberta RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying three people whose remains have been discovered in Alberta over the past 40 years.
RCMP unveiled facial reconstructions of the remains in Edmonton Wednesday.
The reconstructions are based on "our best estimates of what the person looked like, their age at death, ancestry and other physical characteristics," said Staff Sgt. Jason Zazulak.
The first reconstruction is of a female between 16 and 30 years of age, whose remains were found in Hinton in 1985. She may be Indigenous and was likely last seen alive before 1975.
The second person was a woman whose remains were found near Carbon in April 1995. She was likely last seen alive between 1980 and 1985.
She may have been between 23 and 40 years of age was just over five feet tall. She has multiple dental fillings, suffered from repetitive fevers and may have had children.
The third person is a man between 25 and 40 possibly last seen between 2008 and 2013. His remains were found in September 2013 at the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park in Kananaskis Country.
The man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and possibly of Asian ancestry.
The man may have experienced malnutrition or anemia at some point in life, had strong muscle development on the arm and leg bones which may indicate some type of repetitive motion, for example canoeing, RCMP said.
The facial reconstructions are the work of Cpl. Jean Nault, with the RCMP Behavioural Science Group.
"It's a good mix", Nault says of his ability to combine his passion for art with police work. "I'm very privileged to try to bring some peace to families."
Each skull has its own challenges depending on its condition when discovered, he said.
"Individual skulls are different," Nault said. "They are individual faces."
All it takes for the three people to be identified is someone to see it, recognize it, and call in, he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.