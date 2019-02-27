RCMP investigating suspicious death of man in Red Deer County
RCMP in central Alberta are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning. A woman has been taken into custody.
Blackfalds RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in Red Deer County around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.
Police discovered a man dead at the scene and took a woman into custody.
There is no further threat to the public, police said. The investigation continues.