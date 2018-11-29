Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigate suspicious death in Strathcona County
Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in rural Strathcona County, east of Edmonton.

Body of deceased male found on rural property east of Edmonton

CBC News

RCMP received a call at 8:34 a.m. about the body of a man found in a rural area near Highway 14 and Range Road 231.

"Circumstances surrounding the death of the male appeared to be suspicious," police said in a news release.

The RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Edmonton. 

