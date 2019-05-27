RCMP spoke to Alberta justice minister about investigation into alleged voter fraud in UCP leadership race

The RCMP has spoken with Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer in relation to its ongoing investigation into allegations of voter fraud in the United Conservative Party's leadership campaign.

CBC News confirmed through the justice minister's press secretary on Monday that Schweitzer spoke with the Mounties, and will "continue to cooperate as needed."

Schweitzer said it would be inappropriate to comment further while the RCMP are investigating so it is not known if the investigators spoke to Schweitzer about the public complaint he made about alleged voting irregularities in the October 2017 leadership vote or whether he was spoken to in his position as justice minister.

Schweitzer, as justice minister and attorney general, is responsible for ensuring the independence of several ongoing RCMP investigations related to the UCP leadership race, in which he was a candidate.

But despite the fact that Schweitzer himself raised concerns about voter fraud during the 2017 UCP leadership vote, the Kenney government announced earlier this month it would not, as requested by the NDP, hire an outside prosecutor to oversee those investigations.

They said it was not necessary because the RCMP are conducting an independent investigation.

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley called for an outside prosecutor to ensure there was not even a perception of bias hanging over the investigation and any potential prosecution.

"It is an unprecedented situation that you have an active police investigation into something that touches on the interests and the conduct of both the premier and the attorney general," Notley told reporters earlier this month.

"But that is what we have here. And so at the very least we absolutely must seek out independent — robustly independent — oversight of this process. And the only way to do that is from outside of Alberta."

It is not known if Schweitzer will now accede to Notley's request to call in an outside prosecutor.

Just hours after the United Conservative Party leadership voting process began in late October 2017, Schweitzer and fellow candidate Brian Jean tried to have the vote suspended over concerns about voter fraud. The party refused, insisting the process was secure.

But CBC News and other news outlets have revealed serious problems with the vote and the RCMP are now conducting criminal investigations in both Calgary and Edmonton.

In Calgary, documents revealed email addresses fraudulently attached to party memberships were used to cast ballots in the leadership vote. And people with suspect emails attached to their memberships confirmed they did not vote in the leadership race, and that their emails were different from the ones on the list.

The RCMP are also investigating allegations of illegal political donations to the UCP leadership campaign of Jeff Callaway. Documents obtained by CBC News show Callaway ran for the sole purpose of targeting Brian Jean on behalf of the campaign of Jason Kenney.

Alberta's elections commissioner so far has issued fines totalling $71,000 related to improper donations to Callaway's campaign and attempts to obstruct his office's investigation.

If you have information about this story, or information for another story, please contact us in confidence at cbcinvestigates@cbc.ca

