ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Lloydminster.

LloydminsterRCMP were attempting to arrest a suspect in a stolen vehicle around 3:20 p.m. when the suspect fled the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

The officers chased after the suspect on foot. During the chase, one of the officers discharged a firearm, RCMP said.

The suspect was airlifted to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, RCMP said. No officers were hurt.

The Director of Law Enforcement was notified and ASIRT has been directed to investigate police conduct during the chase, RCMP said.

ASIRT has confirmed its investigation of the shooting but provided no further details. The agency is called in to investigate incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death.