RCMP seek suspect who stole truck with two children inside

Beaumont RCMP are looking for a suspect who stole a truck on Saturday with two young children inside.

The truck was abandoned minutes later, police say, and the children, aged seven and nine, made it home safely.

Police have released a composite drawing of the suspect.

At 9:35 a.m, RCMP responded to a 911 call that said a truck with two children inside had just been stolen. The truck was stolen from 60th Street, where it had been left idling, Beaumont RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

The truck was abandoned on Township Road 510 less than 10 minutes later. The suspect ran off.

The children were not injured.

Beaumont RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.