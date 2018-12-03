RCMP seek dashcam footage in homicide investigation

RCMP are seeking a "vehicle of interest" in connection to a homicide in rural Strathcona County last week.

Police say they are looking for a black 2012 Ford F150 truck and are seeking dash-cam footage from Nov. 28 at approximately 7 p.m. in the area of Sherwood Drive between Township Road 522 and Wye Road.

An autopsy conducted Friday confirmed 25-year-old Gursumeet Singh Brar of Sherwood Park was a victim of homicide. His body was found last Thursday morning near Highway 14 and Range 231.

On Friday, police said there was no risk to the public.

"The investigation is ongoing, no charges have been laid, but this is not a random incident," said Cpl. Chris Warren.