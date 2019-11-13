RCMP seek public's help after man's body found near Fort McMurray

Wood Buffalo RCMP found a man's body on a major road west of Fort McMurray on Monday.

The man's death is being described by police as "suspicious," according to a release.

The body was found at around 7:30 a.m. on Remembrance Day following a call from the public.

Police did not specify the exact location of where the body was found, except that it was found near Tower Road.

"Police are asking for anyone who may have travelled on Tower Road between the evening of Nov. 10 to the morning of Nov. 11, 2019 to contact them. Police are interested in obtaining all video including dash cameras and trail cameras from Tower Road over this time period," RCMP said in the release.

An autopsy will be completed later this week.