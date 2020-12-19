RCMP seek dashcam footage in Highway 21 suspicious death

Strathcona RCMP are asking members of the public for dashcam footage shot on Highway 21 late Thursday to aid with an investigation involving the suspicious death of a young man that police are treating as a homicide.

RCMP said they responded around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after a caller told them about an injured man near a vehicle on Highway 21 near Township Road 534.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man with visible injuries.

In a news release Saturday, the RCMP said the man has been tentatively identified and is believed to be in his 20s.

An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Investigators are asking for anyone with dashcam video taken while travelling on Highway 21 between Highway 16 and Fort Saskatchewan on Dec. 17 between 10:45 and 11:45 p.m. to contact police.