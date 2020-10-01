Skip to Main Content
RCMP seek $50,000 X-ray tool stolen from vehicle in Fort McMurray
RCMP have requested the public's help in tracking down a handheld industrial X-ray device stolen from a vehicle in Fort McMurray in late August.

Police hoping to find surveillance video, dash camera footage

RCMP are looking for a stolen portable X-ray machine similar to the one in this photo. (RCMP)

Wood Buffalo RCMP are looking for help to find an expensive high-tech tool and warning prospective buyers to be wary.

"If you are interested in purchasing a portable X-ray machine, or see one advertised online, please inquire about the make, model, and serial number," RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

Investigators are trying to locate the handheld materials analyzer, with an estimated value of $50,000, stolen from a vehicle in Fort McMurray between 11 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

RCMP were called about a vehicle with a damaged window in a parking lot on Eagle Ridge Boulevard, between Confederation Way and Loutit Road.

Police are seeking any surveillance video, including dash camera footage, that might help solve the theft.

A portable x-ray machine such as the one pictured are worth about $50,000, according to police. (RCMP)
