RCMP seek $50,000 X-ray tool stolen from vehicle in Fort McMurray
RCMP have requested the public's help in tracking down a handheld industrial X-ray device stolen from a vehicle in Fort McMurray in late August.
Police hoping to find surveillance video, dash camera footage
Wood Buffalo RCMP are looking for help to find an expensive high-tech tool and warning prospective buyers to be wary.
"If you are interested in purchasing a portable X-ray machine, or see one advertised online, please inquire about the make, model, and serial number," RCMP said Thursday in a news release.
Investigators are trying to locate the handheld materials analyzer, with an estimated value of $50,000, stolen from a vehicle in Fort McMurray between 11 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.
RCMP were called about a vehicle with a damaged window in a parking lot on Eagle Ridge Boulevard, between Confederation Way and Loutit Road.
Police are seeking any surveillance video, including dash camera footage, that might help solve the theft.