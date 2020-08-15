RCMP searching for four suspects in northern Alberta wanted for attempted murder

Valleyview RCMP are asking the public for help to locate four people wanted for attempted murder.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, RCMP received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a man had been shot and taken to hospital. A police investigation resulted in arrest warrants for attempted murder, along with other charges, issued for four suspects.

RCMP said the four people allegedly entered a home in Sturgeon Lake, and that a fifth man was shot in close range in what they believe was a targeted incident.

The victim is in stable condition and RCMP are investigating. Police have said they're looking for two 37-year-old men, a 39-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. Those suspects are Colin Bartlett, Albert Gladue, Dorian Harvey and Tamara Chowace, who are all from Sturgeon Lake, RCMP said.

Police are asking the public for help to identify the four suspects' whereabouts. The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said, adding the public shouldn't approach them.