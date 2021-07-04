Search party looking for man, 31, who disappeared under water at Long Lake after falling off dinghy, RCMP say

The search for a man who went under the water at Long Lake after falling off a dinghy Saturday afternoon has resumed Sunday morning, police say.

RCMP in Boyle, Alta., received a call about a potential drowning around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

A man and youth were riding a dinghy when it capsized. A bystander was able to grab the youth out of the water, but the man, 31, went under the water and disappeared, police say.

A party made up of first responders, RCMP Air Services and dive team, as well as Alberta Fish and Wildlife and Alberta Parks, searched for the man as late as they could Saturday, according to police.

The search resumed 9 a.m. Sunday, they added.

Boyle RCMP are asking anyone who in the area to keep an eye out for the missing swimmer and to give emergency crews space to search.

Long Lake is located in Long Lake Provincial Park, which is just over 110 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

