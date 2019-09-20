RCMP search for armed suspects who tried to steal ATM

Four masked suspects, one armed with a gun, smashed through the doors of a Tofield Esso station at 4 a.m. Friday and confronted two employees.

After their truck rammed into the glass doors, the suspects jumped out and at gunpoint ordered two workers into another room, RCMP said Friday in a news release.

The suspects then tried to attach a tow strap to the ATM, and were still trying to remove the machine when RCMP arrived.

A masked suspect inside the Tofield Esso store, captured on a surveillance camera. (RCMP )

A white pickup truck was abandoned in the parking lot, while the suspects drove off in a black pickup toward Strathcona County.

There was a short police pursuit but no arrests were made, police said.

The store employees were not injured.

"It's quite evident due to the brazen incident that we had this morning that these four individuals have no regard for public safety in their actions," Cpl. Chris Warren told CBC News.

The Tofield Esso station remained closed on Friday.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact police.