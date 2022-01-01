RCMP search for 3 missing teens last seen at St. Albert fireworks

St. Albert RCMP say three teens are missing after being last seen all together near the firework display in downtown St. Albert at around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Sixteen-year-old Cynthia Yellowknee as well as Kali Stamp and Paytin Abraham, both 13, are considered to be "at risk" by RCMP.

Yellowknee is described as 5'4" and 169 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a Beetlejuice print blanket and black mukluks.

Stamp is 5'3" and around 110 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black heeled boots, a small white backpack, and a dusty pink parka with fur trim.

Abraham also goes by Benji. Police describe her as 5'5" and 224 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. In the photo provided by RCMP her hair is short. She was last seen wearing a black and brown Carhartt jacket with black running shoes.