RCMP release surveillance photo of Edmonton homicide victim

RCMP have released a surveillance photo of Kevin William Sim, taken before his disappearance on June 30.

Sim's body was found 10 days later in a field south of Sherwood Park, near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 21.

A autopsy concluded Sim's death was homicide, but police have not said how he died.

RCMP issued a request for dash-cam video from vehicles travelling on Whitemud Drive between 111th Street and the east leg of Anthony Henday Drive or near the intersection of highways 14 and 21 between 11:30 p.m. on June 30 and 9:30 a.m. on July 1.

While police have received some video, tips and possible leads, they continue to seek more video.

On Tuesday, RCMP released the surveillance photo that police believe was captured the evening Sim disappeared. Police did not identify the store where the photo was taken.

In an obituary, Sim's family described him as "genuine, kind, and ever considerate," who loved to be around family and "countless" friends.

"With an infectious smile and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, Kevin was cherished by many. His unique habits and antics were familiar and appreciated by all who knew him.

"A community is heartbroken and will forever remember his beautiful soul."

Sim was born in Edmonton and grew up in the Riverbend community, where he played hockey from pre-novice to third-year midget.

A funeral service is scheduled for noon Saturday at Terwillegar Community Church.