Alberta RCMP recover 9 racing bikes stolen from Malaysian cycling team

Nine of the 10 racing bikes stolen from a Malaysian cycling team were found at an abandoned property just outside of Edmonton, RCMP said.

The bikes were stolen on July 18 from the Argyll Velodrome after a person cut into the fence, broke into the storage facility and stole the bikes along with bike bags and a helmet, which are worth approximately $45,000 combined.

They belonged to a cycling team from Sarawak, a Malaysian state on the island of Borneo, who were training for a September competition in Malaysia.

RCMP found the bikes on Aug. 2 after leads in their investigation led them to the abandoned property near Nisku, they said in a news release. They appear to be undamaged and are believed to be worth more than $40,000.

Police are holding onto the bikes as they continue their investigation but will return them to their owners afterwards.

"We understand the loss that the racing team felt and we're very pleased to be able to return these special bikes," Cpl. William Hiscock said in the release.

Police have not laid charges yet but said that "the investigation is progressing well."