RCMP investigate fatal crash in central Alberta

One person was killed and another was hospitalized early Saturday in a highway crash near Provost, Alta., according to law enforcement officials.

The crash occurred on Highway 600, on the southwest side of Provost. The road was closed to traffic for several hours, and re-opened around 11:45 a.m.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is at the scene assisting the Provost detachment with the investigation.

Police did not release any further details about the cause of the collision or the victims, but said an update will be provided when more information is available.

Provost is about 260 kilometres east of Red Deer.