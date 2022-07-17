Parkland County, Alta., man drowns during training exercise on Wabamun Lake: RCMP

A man drowned Saturday after his boat capsized in a lake during a training exercise, police say.

Parkland RCMP received a call about a capsized boat in Wabamun Lake, about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The Wabamun fire department was already on the scene when police arrived. Fire crews had retrieved the man, police say.

The man, a 56-year-old from Parkland County, was dead.

Police believe the man was participating in some kind of training exercise with a "local volunteer group."

RCMP continue to investigate, but police do not believe the death is suspicious.