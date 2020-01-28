RCMP officers cleared after police dog mauls armed robbery suspect

Two RCMP officers have been cleared of wrongdoing during an arrest that saw a wanted criminal seriously mauled by a police dog.

"It is truly unfortunate that the man sustained very serious injuries," the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Tuesday in a news release.

"While the consequences were terrible … there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officers committed a Criminal Code offence."

The officers and dog were chasing a 23-year-old wanted criminal into a farmer's field near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border on Oct. 1, 2018, according to the release.

The man was wanted for a variety of offences, including a number of robberies involving the use of a firearm. He had a criminal record for offences involving firearms, robbery, fleeing from police and resisting arrest.

On the day of the arrest, police pursued a car from the Cold Lake area to a field near Pierceland, Sask., where the man abandoned the car after it overheated.

The man's girlfriend, who was in the car with him, later told police she had warned her boyfriend not to resist arrest.

Police also yelled at the man not to run, but when he continued the dog was released and quickly closed the gap.

The man swung at the dog before it latched onto his midsection, ASIRT said.

'The dog whined but continued to bite'

"The man fought with the police dog, trying to pry the dog's mouth open, grabbing and pulling on the dog's ears or scruff as the dog whined but continued to bite."

Once the officers caught up, a melee ensued as the dog, suspect and officers struggled. The man was repeatedly struck in the head and kneed in his midsection.

After the man was handcuffed, the handler was unable to get the dog to release, a scene caught by a dash camera on a police car arriving on scene.

"For approximately 50 seconds, the police dog continued to bite the man while the handler attempted to pull him off," ASIRT said. "The dog finally released its grip on the man and was pulled off, the handler holding the clearly agitated dog with two hands."

The man suffered serious bites to his abdomen, back and buttock deep enough to expose tissue and require several surgeries. He also suffered a fractured jaw.

While the man was found to be unarmed, a loaded pistol was found in the field a month later, following a tip.

'Reasonable to err on the side of caution'

After its investigation, ASIRT found the officers acted appropriately.

"Duty and the protection of the public required the apprehension of the man," the release said.

"It was impossible for the officers to know with any certainty whether he had a handgun in his possession, and it was reasonable to err on the side of caution.

The only issue, ASIRT said, was whether the dog could have been better controlled.

"In many respects, a police service dog is a use-of-force tool, not unlike an officer's service pistol, baton, or a conducted energy weapon. That said, unlike the other tools, a police service dog is not an inanimate object. It is a sentient being with its own instincts. It is the subject of significant training and control by a handler but can act on instinct."

In this case, ASIRT said, the officer's attempt to get the dog to disengage was hampered by its heightened agitation.

"There was no evidence to suggest that the officer was acting in bad faith in his attempts to get the dog to disengage, or that he was motivated by malicious intent," ASIRT concluded.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police resulting in serious injury or death to any person.