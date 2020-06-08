2 Alberta RCMP officers charged with criminal negligence in fatal 2018 shooting

Two RCMP officers with the Whitecourt, Alta., detachment are facing criminal charges after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed at a highway rest stop in 2018.

Cpl. Randy Stenger and Const. Jessica Brown were arrested Friday and each charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death in relation to the fatal shooting of Clayton Crawford, Susan Hughson, executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), said Monday.

The charges mark the first time in ASIRT's history that officers have been charged in a shooting that resulted in a fatality, Hughson told a news conference in Edmonton.

"This is a new step for ASIRT — not one we shirk from, but it is setting new ground for ASIRT, for sure," Hughson said.

Both officers were released on an undertaking with conditions, including a prohibition from the possession of firearms. They will appear July 14 in provincial court in Whitecourt, 175 kilometres west of Edmonton.

ASIRT was directed to investigate the shooting on the day that it happened.

The previous day, July 2, 2018, Crawford was in a residence in Valhalla Centre when unidentified perpetrators attacked the residence and fired upon the occupants, Hughson said.

While one occupant was injured during the incident, Crawford was able to flee the area in a "very distinctive vehicle," Hughson said.

As RCMP officers began to investigate the incident, they sought to locate and interview the man as a witness to the events and, indeed, as the possible intended victim.

On July 3, 2018, an off-duty RCMP officer observed what he believed to be the vehicle in question parked at the Chickadee Creek rest stop west of Whitecourt, and provided this information to nearby RCMP members.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m., officers attended the location and found the vehicle parked with what appeared to be one occupant asleep in the reclined driver's seat.

The officers approached the vehicle and a confrontation occurred, during which the vehicle was put into motion.

One officer discharged a service pistol at the vehicle while a second officer discharged a carbine rifle. The vehicle left the rest stop, crossed the highway and entered a ditch a short distance away, Hughson said.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in to clear the scene and located Crawford dead in the driver's seat, having sustained "several gunshot wounds," Hughson said.

Hughson said she reviewed the findings of ASIRT's investigation and determined that the evidence was capable of providing reasonable grounds to believe that a criminal offence or offences had been committed.

The completed investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service in August 2019 for an opinion on whether the case met their standard for prosecution.

On May 29, ASIRT received the completed final opinion.

Hughson concluded that the two RCMP officers who discharged their firearms should be charged.

She told Monday's news conference that video from the incident aided the investigation.