RCMP investigating deaths of 2 toddlers on Samson Cree Nation

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating the deaths of two toddlers on Samson Cree Nation.

Officers were originally called Tuesday for assistance regarding two missing children, RCMP said in a news release.

The children were found in a body of water on the property. Efforts were made to resuscitate the children on scene before EMS arrived.

The children were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police would not release the children's identities or ages, but confirmed the two were siblings.

"Preliminary information reveals no indication of criminality in relation to this occurrence," the news release said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Police said further information will not be released.