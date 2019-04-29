RCMP investigating suspicious death in Lloydminster

RCMP officers were called out on Saturday after shots were fired in a Lloydminster community.

Multiple calls came in to police after shots rang out near 56 avenue and 31 street according to RCMP.

When officers responded to the area they said they found a man in a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday in Edmonton at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The man was not identified and RCMP says there is no other information is available.

The major crimes unit is looking for help from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.