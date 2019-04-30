Leduc RCMP ring for help in finding 700-lb stolen bell

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a stolen 700-pound bell.

The bell, on the corner of Township Road 482 and Highway 795, known to locals as Bell's Corner, went missing between April 25 and 27, said Const. Bridget Morla Tuesday.

It would have been difficult for someone to take the bell because it's so heavy, she said.

"There are rocks underneath it, so you couldn't back up underneath it and let it drop," Morla said.

She suspects some kind of crane could have been used to lift the bell, painted gold, off its stand.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.