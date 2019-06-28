Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating woman's death in northwest Alberta
Edmonton·New

CBC News ·
(Robert Short/CBC)

Police are waiting for results of an autopsy Friday in an investigation of the death of a woman in northwest Alberta.

RCMP were called by EMS to a rural home 30 kilometres west of Berwyn, Alta. at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, after emergency crews found a 31-year-old female dead inside the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Edmonton.

Berwyn is located north of Grande Prairie, about 525 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

