RCMP investigating woman's death in northwest Alberta

Police are waiting for results of an autopsy Friday in an investigation of the death of a woman in northwest Alberta.

RCMP were called by EMS to a rural home 30 kilometres west of Berwyn, Alta. at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, after emergency crews found a 31-year-old female dead inside the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Edmonton.

Berwyn is located north of Grande Prairie, about 525 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.