RCMP investigating two collisions near Sexsmith, Alta.

Police are investigating two separate collisions on Highway 2 near the town of Sexsmith in northwestern Alberta Monday evening.

One man is dead following a crash between his car and a pickup truck about five kilometres north of Sexsmith on the highway. Both were travelling north, Grande Prairie RCMP said in a news release.

The man was alone in the car. Two people in the truck were not injured, police said.

Northbound traffic on Highway 2 is being diverted at Highway 674 and drivers should avoid the area, RCMP say.

RCMP are also on scene at a collision between SUV and a semi truck at Highway 2 and Township Road 734. A woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Southbound traffic on Highway 2 at the intersection is limited to one lane of travel and police advise drivers to expect delays.