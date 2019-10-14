RCMP investigating suspicious death in Grande Prairie

The RCMP Major Crimes unit is investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Grande Prairie, Alta. apartment building.

Officers were called to an apartment on Poplar Drive early Sunday morning where the body was discovered on arrival, RCMP said in a news release.

The scene is secure and there is no concern for public safety, RCMP said.

RCMP said the man's family has been notified. Information about the cause of death was not released Sunday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.