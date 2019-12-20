Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating suspicious death in fire in Boyle, Alta.

Police say human remains were found after a mobile home fire in Boyle, Alta., and the death is being treated as suspicious.
Police say human remains have been found inside a mobile home that burned in Boyle, Alta., and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Boyce RCMP say emergency personnel responded to the fire Wednesday at 5:40 a.m. Human remains were located after the fire was extinguished.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Boyle RCMP continue to investigate.

Boyle is about 140 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

