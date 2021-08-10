RCMP investigating fatal head-on crash on Highway 2 near Morinville, Alta.

Morinville RCMP are investigating a fatal head-on collision late Monday involving an SUV and a semi-truck in Sturgeon County.

In a news release, police said "all occupants" of the SUV died on scene but did not specify the exact number.

As of 7 a.m., RCMP said they didn't know how many people were in the SUV and did not have further details.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Police were called at around 11:15 p.m. to the collision on Highway 2 just north of Highway 651.

A RCMP collision analyst was on scene and is continuing to investigate.

Police said the SUV was travelling south and the semi-truck was heading northbound when a head-on collision happened.

As of 7 a.m., Highway 2 remained closed.