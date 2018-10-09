RCMP investigating death of Wetaskiwin woman

The RCMP are investigating the death of a 27-year old woman in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

RCMP were called to a home near 49th Avenue and 53rd Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 where they found a woman lying outside on the grass.

The woman was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, but died of her injury three days later, police said Tuesday.

An autopsy was completed last week, but RCMP are still investigating how the woman died.

Wetaskiwin is 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.