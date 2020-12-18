RCMP investigating death of man on Highway 21 near Sherwood Park

Strathcona RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after someone reported seeing an injured man beside a vehicle on Highway 21 late Thursday.

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, police said in a news release Friday.

RCMP said they responded around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after a caller told them about an injured man near a vehicle on Highway 21.

Southbound lanes on Highway 21 between Township Road 540 and Township Road 534 have been closed as part of the the investigation but are expected to re-open Friday afternoon, police said.

Highway 21 in that area connects Sherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan.