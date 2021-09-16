RCMP investigating after human remains found in burned vehicle in Strathcona County

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were discovered late Wednesday inside a burned vehicle in a rural area of Strathcona County, east of Edmonton.

Police were called to a vehicle fire around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221, police said in a news release Thursday.

The location is less than two kilometres southeast of the hamlet of Ardrossan.

The RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating, with help from the forensic identification unit and Strathcona County RCMP's general investigation section.

An autopsy will be conducted, police said.

Investigators are looking for any dash camera footage, or information on suspicious vehicles and/or people that may have been in the area at that time.