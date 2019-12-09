RCMP investigating after human remains found in burned-out car near Wetaskiwin
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found inside a burned-out car at a lake near Wetaskiwin.
Discovery made at Coal Lake on Dec. 5
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death after human remains were discovered inside a burned-out car at a lake near Wetaskiwin.
Officers discovered human remains Thursday while they were responding to a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at Coal Lake, about 10 kilometres northeast of Wetaskiwin.
The identity of the person has not been confirmed, RCMP said in a news release Monday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Wetaskiwin is 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.