RCMP investigating after body found in Strathcona County industrial area

RCMP major crimes investigators are asking for help from the public after a man's body was found last week in a rural area of Strathcona County.

The body was found about 5 a.m. Thursday in an industrial area, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

An autopsy was performed Friday in Edmonton but further examinations are required at the office of the chief medical examiner, RCMP said.

The dead man has not been identified. Police have prepared two composite sketches.

They say the man was black, 25 to 35 years old, six-feet-two and 238 pounds.

Composite sketch showing side profile of a 25- to 35-year-old man whose body was found in Strathcona County last week. (RCMP)

RCMP are also seeking information on a white cube van believed to be connected to the investigation.

They have released two photos of the GMC van, which has the words "A.D & Sons" and "Moving & Cleaning Service" on each side.

Police have already identified and spoken with the registered owner.

Now they want to hear from anyone who saw it in their neighbourhood or on the road between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.