RCMP investigating after woman's body found east of Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after the body of a woman was found Tuesday morning at a home in a rural area near the hamlet of Bezanson.

The body was found just after 9 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

"The scene is secure and there is no concern for public safety," the release said.

RCMP Major Crimes North has taken charge of the investigation.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available, police said.

Bezanson, with a population of just over 100 people, is a hamlet within the County of Grande Prairie. It is about 30 kilometres east of Grande Prairie on Highway 43.