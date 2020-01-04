Wetaskiwin homicide under investigation, say RCMP
The death of a 34-year-old man in Wetaskiwin, Alta., is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.
Major crimes investigators have taken over the case
The death of a 34-year-old man in Wetaskiwin, Alta., is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.
Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a call about a deceased 34-year-old man at a home in the central Alberta city on Friday at about 10 p.m.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
The RCMP's major crimes unit has been called in to take over the investigation.
RCMP have yet to release the victim's name.
Wetaskiwin is about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.