Wetaskiwin homicide under investigation, say RCMP

The death of a 34-year-old man in Wetaskiwin, Alta., is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a call about a deceased 34-year-old man at a home in the central Alberta city on Friday at about 10 p.m.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The RCMP's major crimes unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

RCMP have yet to release the victim's name.

Wetaskiwin is about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.