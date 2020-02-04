Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating death of man, 26, in Wetaskiwin
Victim found dead at a home early Saturday had been in an altercation, RCMP say

The RCMP's major crime unit is investigating after the body of a 26-year-old man was found Saturday morning at a home in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said officers with the Wetaskiwin detachment were called to a home at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday "for a complaint of a male not breathing."

EMS arrived at the home and declared the Wetaskiwin man dead.

An investigation revealed he had been involved in a previous altercation outside the home, police said.

RCMP said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

