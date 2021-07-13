RCMP investigating 2 fatal train collisions in central Alberta

A child's drawing addressed to "Auntie Bree" lies among flowers and photos at a memorial set up at a Wetaskiwin-area intersection where a woman driving an SUV was killed Sunday after colliding with a train.

The 27-year-old mother and her seven-year-old son were in their SUV travelling west on Township Road 470 around 3:50 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a northbound train near Highway 2A, police said.

The boy has since been released from hospital, RCMP said.

Less than 24 hours after Sunday's fatal crash, a 26-year-old woman was killed when her car collided with a train near Ponoka. She was alone in her vehicle.

A memorial has been setup near the train track intersection where a mother was killed after her SUV collided with a train. Her seven-year-old son who was in the vehicle has been released from hospital, RCMP say. (Travis McEwan/CBC News)

The causes of both crashes are still unknown, Alberta RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Susan Richter said Tuesday.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors, she said.

There have been no known previous issues at either crossing, according to RCMP.

Neither intersection has a railway crossing arm, but Richter said there is "good visibility" of the flashing train lights at the intersection of Highway 2A and Township Road 424, where the 26-year-old woman was killed Monday.

Flashing lights are seen at the intersection of Highway 2A and Township Road 424 near Ponoka. A 26-year-old woman from Ponoka was killed Monday after her car collided with a train. (Travis McEwan/CBC News)

RCMP are still investigating the collisions with Canadian Pacific Railway police. CP did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

Both collisions have been reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

A TSB spokesperson said the investigations will focus on gathering data for statistical reporting and future analysis.

That is because both investigations have been classified as a type "with little likelihood of identifying new safety lessons that will advance transportation safety," the TSB said in an emailed statement.