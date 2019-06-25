RCMP investigate after body of missing teen found at Maskwacis

The body of Houston Omeasoo, 16, was found on Tuesday, June 25. (RCMP/Supplied)

RCMP are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from Maskwacis whose body was found on Tuesday.

Houston Omeasoo was last seen late Friday in the area of the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis. On Monday, RCMP put out an alert about his disappearance.

His body was found Tuesday. Maskwacis RCMP have not released any details, but said the death is being investigated as suspicious.

Maskwacis is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.