STARS air ambulance dispatched to head-on collision west of Edmonton

RCMP are on the scene of a head-on collision involving an SUV and a van west of Edmonton, police said Friday.

"One person has been transported to hospital so far," Const. Shelley Nasheim with the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP.

STARS air ambulance is also en route, Nasheim said.

The collision took place on Highway 627, near range road 275 at 7:42 a.m., she said.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 779 and Campsite Road.

An RCMP collision analyst is also en route to the scene, Nasheim said.

She said an update is expected later this morning.