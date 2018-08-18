Employee injured in explosion at Grande Prairie salvage yard

A worker at a salvage yard in Grande Prairie was taken to hospital Saturday morning after a propane tank exploded at the site in the city's north end, RCMP said in a release.

The employee was taken to Grande Prairie hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police received a call just before 11 a.m., Cpl. Shawn Graham said.

RCMP didn't know why the propane tank exploded, causing damage to equipment as well as injuring the employee.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating and is looking into what caused the explosion.