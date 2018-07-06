Witnesses sought after RCMP shoot, kill driver near Whitecourt

Witnesses who were at the scene where RCMP officers shot and killed a man this week near Whitecourt are being sought by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

In a news release issued Friday, ASIRT described Tuesday's fatal shooting at a highway rest stop.

RCMP officers had been looking for a vehicle linked to an incident that happened Monday in Valhalla, 60 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie, ASIRT said.

Around noon, officers spotted the vehicle parked at the Chickadee Creek rest stop on Highway 43, about 20 km northwest of Whitecourt.

The man in the vehicle appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat, which was reclined.

"A confrontation occurred as the officers approached the vehicle, which resulted in officers discharging their firearms," ASIRT said. "The man was struck and sustained significant injuries."

Other police resources were called in, including the emergency response team. The man died at the scene.

The same day, ASIRT was assigned to investigate.

Investigators want to speak to members of the public who were at the Chickadee Creek rest stop around noon on July 3.

In particular, they are seeking the occupants of a dark Ford Escape and a larger commercial-type vehicle.

ASIRT's mandate is to investigate incidents involving Alberta police officers that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.