205 sticks of dynamite among explosives recovered by Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP have recovered a "substantial amount" of explosives and detonators, including some dating back to the Second World War.

Police aren't saying exactly where all the explosives were found or if they were found in the same place or a variety of locations.

But they say in a news release Tuesday that old explosives are more common in Alberta than one might think. Over the years dynamite and other explosives used by farmers can be forgotten on properties, though they can still be dangerous, the release notes.

"Please remember that no matter how old an explosive is, it is still extremely dangerous," Cpl. Paul Zanon said in the news release. "We want Albertans to be safe and the safest thing to do is to call us."

According to police, the RCMP explosives disposal unit recovered the large quantity of commercial explosives between November 2017 and October 2018. They included:

25 kilograms of Geogel (a type of gelatin dynamite)

205 sticks of dynamite

Eight slurry explosives

233 detonators

750 metres of detonator cord

One bag of cordite dated 1942

Anyone who finds explosives or detonators are encouraged to contact their local police immediately.