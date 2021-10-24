RCMP respond to explosion, fire at east central Alberta crude oil tank farm

Investigators in east central Alberta are looking into an explosion and fire that broke out at a petroleum tank farm Saturday.

RCMP from the Two Hills, Elk Point and Vermilion detachments along with emergency services personnel from regional fire departments responded to an industrial explosion and fire at a crude oil tank farm north of highway 640 in Two Hills County, Alta., at about 2:35 p.m., police said in a news release.

There are no reports of casualties and the fire is contained to the site, police said Saturday evening.

"At this time the cause of the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature, however the investigation into the cause will continue," police said.

Smoke has caused poor visibility on roads north of the fire site, police said, advising motorists to avoid Range Roads 62, 63, and Township Road 554.

Highway 640 was blocked both east and west to allow emergency personnel and equipment access to the scene.

Two Hills County is located about 150 kilometres north east of Edmonton.