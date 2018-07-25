RCMP, Edmonton police join forces to bust busy B&E ring
'It was clear members of the crime group were experienced. They moved carefully and operated at all hours'
With the help of a surveillance plane, a task force involving RCMP and Edmonton police busted an "experienced" crime group in the capital region.
Four men were arrested in relation to 18 break-and-enters in Edmonton, Strathcona County, Leduc and Fort Saskatchewan over a two-month period.
The suspects are accused of stealing over $125,000 in cash and property and causing nearly $50,000 in damages.
Police recovered, among other items, jewelry, a wall-mounted safe and a signed Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton Oilers jersey and other memorabilia.
"It was clear members of the crime group were experienced," RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
"They moved carefully and operated at all hours to try and avoid police detection. To take them down, a co-ordinated strategy and additional resources were needed."
Investigators organized a task force under the Intelligence Sharing and Action Program so RCMP, Edmonton Police Service and other agencies could pool resources, such as a high-altitude surveillance plane which helped guide surveillance on the ground and eventually led to search warrants on four homes.
The men, aged between 32 and 49, face a total of 38 charges related to breaking and entering.