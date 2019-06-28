RCMP investigating woman's death in northwest Alberta
Police are waiting for results of an autopsy Friday in an investigation of the death of a woman in northwest Alberta.
Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Edmonton
Police are waiting for results of an autopsy Friday in an investigation of the death of a woman in northwest Alberta.
RCMP were called by EMS to a rural home 30 kilometres west of Peace River, Alta., in the village of Berwyn, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency crews found a 31-year-old female dead inside the home.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Edmonton.
Berwyn is located north of Grande Prairie, about 525 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.