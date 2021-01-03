RCMP confirms identities of family members killed in northern Alberta helicopter crash

The identities of four people who died on Friday when a helicopter crashed into a farmer's field in northern Alberta were confirmed by RCMP on Sunday.

Wade Balisky, his wife Aubrey and two of their daughters were killed in the crash, an RCMP spokesperson said.

Police were dispatched to respond to a call on Friday night from an emergency location transmitter in a Robinson R44 helicopter in the Birch Hills County area, Alberta RCMP said on Saturday.

RCMP said they have little information about the crash and the people involved at this time. They added they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

On Saturday, a spokesperson from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said they had completed their initial examination of the site, adding their investigation will continue with interviews and contacting next of kin. Investigators will also gather information including the pilot's training experience and the aircraft's maintenance history, the spokesperson said.

Birch Hills County is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.